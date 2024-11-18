Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.