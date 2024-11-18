Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 91.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,101.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 154,410 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 374,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

