Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $177.62 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $182.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.