Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock Position Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter worth $74,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,525.40. This represents a 5.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.04 on Monday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

