Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

