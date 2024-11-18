The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Andersons worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 5.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

