The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 523,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

NYSE SJM opened at $106.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

