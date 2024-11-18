Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 32.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,978.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 127.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

