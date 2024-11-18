VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $222.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $229.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.