Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,060,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,815,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

