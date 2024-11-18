Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 295.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $129.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

