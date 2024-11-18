Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

