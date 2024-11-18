VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

