Versor Investments LP Sells 600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after buying an additional 3,668,168 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

