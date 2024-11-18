Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,591 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

