Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kemper by 26.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $423,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.24 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

