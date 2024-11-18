Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $198.25 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.