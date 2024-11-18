Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Post worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

