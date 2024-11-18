Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.77 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.62.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.