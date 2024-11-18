Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Buckle worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Buckle by 38.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 217.4% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

