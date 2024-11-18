Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

