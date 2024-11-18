Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.