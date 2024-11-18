Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $26.84 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

