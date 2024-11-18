Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

