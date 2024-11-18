Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.