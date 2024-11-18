Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.