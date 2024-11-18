Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

