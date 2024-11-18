Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.