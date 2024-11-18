What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Vecima Networks Q1 Earnings?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million.

Separately, Accountability Research decreased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VCM opened at C$17.50 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$425.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$41,160.00. Company insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

