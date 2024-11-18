What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ZNTL Q3 Earnings?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNTL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Decheng Capital LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 970,859 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 399,745 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 353,384 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

