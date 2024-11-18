Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $316.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.42.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

