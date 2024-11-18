Xaver Hangartner Acquires 139,694 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner purchased 139,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.76 ($7,041.92).

Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. HeiQ Plc has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.44.

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

