Xaver Hangartner Acquires 139,694 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner purchased 139,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.76 ($7,041.92).
HeiQ Price Performance
Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. HeiQ Plc has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.44.
HeiQ Company Profile
