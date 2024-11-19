1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,039.20. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $483.58 million, a PE ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

