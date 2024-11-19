106,758 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

