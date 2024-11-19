1,372 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JHX

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.