19,932 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.1 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

