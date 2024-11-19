20,287 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 106,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 690.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 103,493 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

