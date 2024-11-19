7,050 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $83,562,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.