ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

