Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.59 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.69). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 8,903 shares changing hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Aeorema Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Aeorema Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

