Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7,575.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.34 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

