Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $46.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,738 shares of company stock worth $21,115,878 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

