Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 69.7% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,023 shares of company stock worth $4,548,979. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

