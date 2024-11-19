Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 111,392 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

