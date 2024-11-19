Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.64 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.38). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 2,011 shares changing hands.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.64. The company has a market cap of £68.12 million, a PE ratio of -5,425.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 62.73 and a quick ratio of 31.39.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

