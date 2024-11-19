América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to $17.80 at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.80 to $17.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

NYSE AMX opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 76.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

