Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,154.5 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

