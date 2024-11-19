Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,154.5 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.51.
About Ampol
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.