Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $98.05

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.72.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

