Analysts Set WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Target Price at $12.25

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

WT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

