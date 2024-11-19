Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 213.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

